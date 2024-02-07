

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Private rental homes provider Grainger plc (GRI.L), on Wednesday, reported that year-to-date total like-for-like rental growth was 8.3% versus 6.1% posted last year.



PRS like-for-like rental growth was 8.4% compared to the prior year's 6.1%, while regulated tenancy like-for-like rental growth was 7.6% versus 6.2% generated a year ago.



The company continues to see strong pricing, achieving average sales prices 2.6% ahead of valuations.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger, said, 'Positive momentum continues within the business, underpinned by our market leading operating platform. In line with our stated strategy, we are continuing to build on our geographic clusters of PRS (build-to-rent) developments which delivers operational and financial efficiencies, and we are on track with the delivery of our committed pipeline which will deliver significant growth in EPRA Earnings over the coming years.'



Looking ahead, the company expects rental growth to continue be higher than historic averages, driven by its 'market-leading operational platform.'



