

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch platform for ordering and delivering food, announced on Wednesday that it has nominated Mayte Oosterveld for the appointment as Chief Financial Officer.



Oosterveld will succeed Brent Wissink, who last year announced his intention to step down as CFO.



She is joining Just Eat from Plus Holding B.V., a Dutch supermarket retailer.



The Supervisory Board will appoint Oosterveld as CFO at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in May.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken