

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L), a service provider to the aerospace and defense industry, on Wednesday said that it is on track to meet its medium-term guidance.



In its trading update ahead of the Capital Markets Day today, the company said it continues to expect another year of organic revenue growth, and underlying operating margin expansion.



Further, the firm's Chief Executive Officer, David Lockwood and Chief Financial Officer, David Mellors will provide more details on the company's strategy to deliver high-quality profitable growth.



Currently, Babcock shares are trading at 462.20 pence, down 0.73% in London.



