

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



Earnings: -$15.90 million in Q3 vs. $10.95 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$12.91 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.



Revenue: $284.96 million in Q3 vs. $261.66 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.17 - $1.20 Bln



