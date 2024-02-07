Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300
Tradegate
07.02.24
10:48 Uhr
16,480 Euro
-0,090
-0,54 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16,47016,52013:30
07.02.2024
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement
No. 7/2024

Copenhagen, 7 February 2024

Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
will take place on 4 April 2024.

Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual
General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
in writing. Requests must be received no later than 21 February 2024.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.comor to Scandinavian Tobacco Group
A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual
General Meeting".


For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group - Proposal for motions AGM, 7 Feb. 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc2caa77-108c-434d-b2f0-a2002619266a)

