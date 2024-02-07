

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton (HLT) and Small Luxury Hotels of the World announced an exclusive strategic partnership, through which all of Hilton's customers will soon be able to book and earn and redeem Points for stays at participating properties in the SLH community of 560 luxury boutique hotels spanning 90 countries. More details of the relationship will be announced soon.



Hilton said the new locations are highly complementary to the company's vast network of hotels and will give guests access to additional luxury accommodations in hundreds of new destinations.



