Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
07.02.24
09:35 Uhr
215,60 Euro
+0,40
+0,19 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
213,00213,2013:38
212,80213,2013:28
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 12:36
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CDP recognition of Sopra Steria's climate performance for the 7th successive year

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been recognised for the seventh year in a row as a global leader in corporate climate action by its inclusion in the CDP Climate 'A' List.

Inclusion in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate 'A' List rewards Sopra Steria for making climate action 'business as usual' in its operations, supply chain and services to clients. Climate action is a core part of the company's Sustainability and wider Corporate Responsibility programmes.

Sopra_Steria_Logo

Commenting on Sopra Steria Group's recognition by CDP, Cyril Malargé, CEO of the Sopra Steria Group, said, "I am delighted that the actions of our 55,000 people have kept Sopra Steria in the CDP's 'A' list for the seventh successive year, a clear demonstration of our leadership in corporate climate action and sustainability. We will continue, with commitment and innovation, and in concert with our partners, to support our clients in the transition to a Net-Zero economy."

Sopra Steria's key objectives in Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability are:

  • Net Zero 2040: progress the implementation of the SBTi-validated 'Net Zero' Targets across the value chain. This overarching programme includes initiatives such as reducing resource consumption and GHG emissions in our operations, engaging the supply chain in climate action and supporting clients with digital solutions that enable climate efficiency, mitigation and adaptation.
  • Client Services: support our clients in their transition to a low-carbon economy by applying eco-design principles to our solutions, implementing environmentally friendly approaches to the services we provide and harnessing the value of powerful technologies to benefit the environment.
  • Direct Operations: continue to reduce GHG emissions by reducing our energy consumption, using renewable energy, choosing energy-efficient offices and data centres and streamlining business travel, employee commuting and homeworking.
  • Supply Chain: engage suppliers in measuring emissions, setting reduction targets and validating their climate actions.
  • Climate Ambassador: pro-actively engage policy makers such as governments, the UN Global Compact, EU focus groups such as the European Green Digital Coalition, Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), CDP, academia and niche players in the climate agenda.
  • Transparency: have Sopra Steria's key indicators independently audited and reported publicly in its annual report.

Click here to read more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/cdp-recognition-of-sopra-sterias-climate-performance-for-the-7th-successive-year-302055949.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.