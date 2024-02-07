WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $23.11 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $21.90 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $495.32 million from $497.12 million last year.
Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $23.11 Mln. vs. $21.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $495.32 Mln vs. $497.12 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $530 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $2.020 - $2.070 Bln
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX