

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $413 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $413 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

