Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce the appointment of The Honorable Albert C. Zapanta as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors, International Government Affairs.

Maj. Gen. Albert Zapanta (USA-Ret.), whose vast experience in the public and private sectors includes numerous presidential appointments, will help guide Northern in its relationships with governments and industry as the Company seeks to establish its place as a critical supplier to North America's energy transition and EV revolution.

"As North America's only natural graphite producer, Northern is in a unique position to help drive the United States' energy transition ambitions," Gen. Zapanta said. "I look forward to advising the Company as it grows into a major supplier of graphite, which has been declared a critical mineral by the U.S. government, to our EV battery makers and to other industries."

Gen. Zapanta has held numerous presidential appointments, including White House Fellow, Special Assistant to Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation, Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Management and Administration, U.S. State Department Advisory Committee on International Trade Technology and Development, and private sector delegate to the U.S.-Mexico Partnership for Prosperity. U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld appointed Gen. Zapanta Chairman of the Reserve Forces Policy Board (RFPB). He was also appointed Chief of Staff for the Peacekeeping Mission United Nations Referendum on Western Sahara and has received numerous military awards. He retired from the U.S. Army with 36 years of service.

In the private sector, he was Director of Governmental Affairs for Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO Oil & Gas), where he coordinated ARCO's efforts to deregulate the natural gas market, which became law as the Natural Gas Policy Act (NGPA). He served on the Board of Tyson Foods as Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee, and he is currently President and CEO of the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Gen. Zapanta as a senior advisor to our board," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "His deep understanding of the workings of the U.S. government in particular will be instrumental to helping Northern to communicate with Congress as the Government plots the Nation's path to net zero, a successful energy transition and a sustainable electric vehicle industry."

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern owns and operates the Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and expects to become the third-largest natural graphite producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek project in Ontario, and substantial additional measured and indicated resources in Namibia and on the Mousseau property in Quebec, which are expected to be sources of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

