Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
Tradegate
07.02.24
17:46 Uhr
37,600 Euro
-0,600
-1,57 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,60037,80020:19
37,60037,80020:20
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 20:02
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.


This is the first time the company has been named to the list

Tapestry Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

We're thrilled to share that Tapestry has been named one of Fortune's 2024 World's Most Admired Companies for the first time! This annual list is considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies - rating organizations on a range of criteria from innovation to investment value and global competitiveness.

Our company is founded on the belief that by bringing together different people and ideas under one roof and giving them a place to grow, we stretch what's possible for our brands, our consumers, our industry, and society. This ranking is a recognition of the 21,000 employees who are dedicated to the dream. Our teams think one step ahead, act on our curiosity, and never stop striving. To win in this environment requires continuous product innovation, exceptional omnichannel experiences, and an unmatched understanding of the consumer.

We're proud of the culture we continue to build and know we owe it all to our passionate and dedicated teams around the world.

Learn more about our company: https://www.tapestry.com/. See what a career at Tapestry and our brands looks like: https://careers.tapestry.com/

Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.