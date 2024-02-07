WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):
Earnings: -$1.67 million in Q4 vs. -$6.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q4 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.75 million or $0.09 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $188.67 million in Q4 vs. $249.10 million in the same period last year.
