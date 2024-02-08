

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L), an electricity company, on Thursday reaffirmed its adjusted earning per share guidance for fiscal 2024.



In its trading update, the company said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence and more than 750 million pounds in adjusted operating profit, while also noting a narrower range of probable financial outcomes for the full-year after lower than planned renewables output over the quarter.



SSE Renewables output over the first three quarters was around 15 percent below plan, impacted by a combination of mixed weather conditions, short-term plant outages and rephasing of flexible hydro output into the fourth quarter.



On Wednesday, SSE shares closed at 1653 pence, down 0.99% in London.



