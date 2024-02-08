



Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Singulus Technologies AG



Unternehmen: Singulus Technologies AG

ISIN: DE000A1681X5



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 08.02.2024

Kursziel: 1.60

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Positive outlook after a challenging 2023



Topic: Singulus looks back at a difficult FY23 due to project postponements and cyclical weakness. Nevertheless, there is sun behind the clouds and FY24e looks more promising.



During the first 9M of FY23, the Solar segment showed weakness in order intake due to postponements of larger projects. However, Singulus most important customer CNBM intends to expand the production capacity of cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar modules and Singulus already received initial orders. First deliveries are expected for Q1 FY24e in China, with follow-up orders being likely. Additionally, Singulus is relocating the final assembly of some machines from Europe to China in cooperation with CNBM to save transportation costs, while product development remains in Germany. Sales in the solar segment are expected to come in at EUR 56.9m for FY24e (eNuW: + 31.4% yoy).



Life science revenues were soft during FY23e (eNuW: -53% yoy) caused by a weak economic environment. The situation should remain challenging during FY24e, as global GDP growth is projected by the IMF to stay unchanged at 3.1% in 2024, which is below the historical (2000-19) average of 3.8%. On a positive note, on January 31st, Singulus announced the sale of a POLYCOATER machine to a leading Italian packaging specialist in the cosmetic industry. We expect life science revenue in FY24e to come in at EUR 26.3m (eNuW: + 9.6% yoy).



The semiconductor business showed a positive development in the recent quarters. Singulus has expanded the available portfolio of production modules, which can be connected to the central handling system and now addresses a variety of applications, such as LED, RDL and metallization. By entering the larger LED market, Singulus has a fair chance of creating enough revenue to cover its fixed costs. While revenue contribution of magnetic sensors is already strong, we expect the new LED business to show meaningful results at earliest in FY25e (eNuW). Sales in the semiconductor segment should come in at the lower double-digit range for FY24e (eNuW: EUR 11.8m).



Solvency remains an issue. With c. EUR 44m in debt of which EUR 30m are effectively from CNBM as of 9M FY23, the company is highly dependent on CNBM. Due to the volatile nature of its project business, visibility as to when the company can sustainably surpass the necessary sales threshold to generate positive earnings remains low. Reiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28847.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

