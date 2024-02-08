Hilbert Group: Goldman Sachs Veteran Barnali Biswal Appointed Chief Investment Officer for Hilbert Capital

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Ms. Barnali Biswal has joined Hilbert Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B), as its Chief Investment Officer to manage and develop its quantitative investment solutions for its growing number of institutional investors.

Barnali was at Goldman Sachs in London for 14 years as Managing Director, running its European high-yield credit trading business which included managing a $1bn+ portfolio.

For the last 3 years, Barnali was Chief Investment Officer of Atitlan, the quantitative multi-strategy crypto hedge fund based in London.

Hilbert is in its seventh year of applied quantitative research and investing and, since 2022, transitioned from a proprietary trading firm to an institutional asset management group. In 2023, Hilbert was approved by 14 institutional investment groups for investment and developed a range of quantitative investment products, including Bitcoin and Ethereum trend-following products for its partner Coinbase Asset Management.

Hilbert's investment team has worked closely with Barnali behind the scenes for 2 years on strategy development, and she was an investor across multiple Hilbert products during that period.

Ms. Barnali: "Hilbert was my favoured external allocation as they provide both persistent market-neutral strategies and large upside / limited downside strategies that scale to a large amount of capital without deteriorating performance. Alpha persistency, scalability and operational excellence will attract the most capital in the next phase of digital asset adoption for institutions."



At Hilbert, Barnali will be responsible for the investment management and development of its quantitative trading strategies. Her appointment enables Hilbert's quantitative research team, led by Dr. Magnus Holm, to focus 100% of its time on improving trading strategies and finding new alpha to be exploited. The Hilbert investment team consists of 7 senior investment professionals, including 4 quantitative PhDs.

Hilbert Capital CEO, Richard Murray: "Barnali is a leading investor in the digital asset industry. For two decades, she has successfully traded and risk-managed sizable portfolios of capital on behalf of Goldman Sachs and institutional investors globally. Her experience, insights and connectivity in the digital markets elevate Hilbert's core quantitative trading approach and enhance our ability to manage scalable investment solutions for our institutional client base."

