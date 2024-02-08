WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $91.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $115.2 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.9 million or $1.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $829.1 million from $774.6 million last year.
ITT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $91.5 Mln. vs. $115.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $829.1 Mln vs. $774.6 Mln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX