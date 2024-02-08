WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):
Earnings: $991 million in Q4 vs. -$650 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 billion or $1.51 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.54 per share Revenue: $7.21 billion in Q4 vs. $7.35 billion in the same period last year.
