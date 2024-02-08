CAMBRIDGE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) is up over 502% at $6.87. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (CCTG) is up over 113% at $5.52. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 67% at $3.07. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 58% at $28.60. WeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG) is up over 47% at $3.24. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) is up over 41% at $15.74. Bit Brother Limited (BETS) is up over 29% at $2.30. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is up over 29% at $1.53. Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is up over 26% at $97.26. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 26% at $4.18. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is up over 25% at $30.57. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is up over 22% at $16.40. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 16% at $2.20. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is up over 11% at $3.77.
In the Red
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) is down over 53% at $6.58. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 19% at $1.17. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is down over 18% at $4.13. GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is down over 15% at $2.45. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (LGST) is down over 14% at $4.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is down over 9% at $57.03. Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is down over 9% at $2.40. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 9% at $1.01 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) is down over 8% at $120.00. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (PBAX) is down over 8% at $6.40. Chenghe Acquisition Co. (CHEA) is down over 8% at $5.02. Peraso Inc. (PRSO) is down over 6% at $1.67.
