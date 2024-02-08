LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a packaging company, on Thursday confirmed that it has received a preliminary expression of interest from packaging and paper company Mondi plc (MNDI.L) regarding a combination with DS Smith.
Following this news, DS Smith shares are trading up around 11 percent whereas Mondi shares were down around 4 percent in London.
DS Smith added that Mondi might be considering a possible offer for the company although no proposal has been received.
Currently, DS Smith shares are trading at 310.26 pence, up 10.25% and Mondi shares are trading at 1320.90 pence, down 4.35% in London
