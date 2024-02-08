WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $170.7 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $117.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $98.8 million or $0.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $1.14 billion from $1.32 billion last year.
MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $170.7 Mln. vs. $117.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.
