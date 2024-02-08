

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker convened a meeting with airline CEOs to discuss the current state of the U.S. aviation system and find ways to continuously improve safety. He also provided an update on the agency's enhanced oversight activities of Boeing and its suppliers.



FAA said that the Administrator called the meeting to ensure the aviation industry continues expanding safety management systems and finding ways to share information transparently to minimize risk and advance safety.



'As I mentioned in my testimony yesterday, data is crucial to identifying and mitigating significant risks and emerging safety trends, allowing us to move toward a more predictive system,' said Whitaker. 'Today we discussed the need for more access to real time data and better tools to detect and manage risk within our aviation system.'



'Aviation safety is a team sport, and it requires that we constantly reexamine processes and procedures as well as how we use data to detect risks and introduce more transparency in our business practices,' the FAA chief told airline CEOs. 'I appreciate these aviation leaders joining me to discuss these important issues,' he added.



'Maintaining safety and public confidence in the aviation system is not static; it is a relentless pursuit that requires constant improvement.'



CEOs from Alaska, American, Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest, UPS and FedEx Airlines participated in the meeting.



