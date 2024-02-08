

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado has recalled two million handheld garment steamers due to serious burn hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.



The company said it received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the steam nozzle, including 23 reports of burn injuries.



The recall involves three different brands of handheld garment steamers: Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447; Vornado model number VS-410; and Sharper Image model number SI-428.



The recalled steamers are handheld electrical appliances which use hot steam emitted from a nozzle to remove wrinkles from clothing and other fabrics. The steamers' brand name appears on the side of each unit and on a label located on the bottom of the steamer.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled garment steamers and contact Vornado for a full refund or free replacement handheld garment steamer, depending on model.



Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, sihomecomfort.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from July 2009 through January 2024 for between $14 and $35.



