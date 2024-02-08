

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CableMod has recalled Graphics Processing Unit or GPU V1.0 and V1.1 angled adapters over fire and burn hazard concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



Around 25,300 units sold in black, blue, gold, green, orange, pink, purple, red, silver, and white, with 'CableMod' written on the side of the adapter were recalled, the agency added.



The affected models V1.0 and V1.1 plug into a GPU's power port at either a 90-degree or a 180-degree angle.



The agency noted that the 'L' shaped 90-degree adapter V1.0 model measures about 36 mm long, 21mm wide and 21 mm deep; and the V1.1 model measures about 36 mm long, 21 mm wide and 22 mm deep.



On the other side, the 'U' shaped 180-degree adapter V1.0 model measures 41.5 mm long, 21 mm wide and 17.5 mm deep; and the V1.1 measures about 41 mm long, 21 mm wide and 20 mm deep.



The firm said that the affected products, manufactured in China, were sold online at CableMod.com, Amazon.com and other websites from February 2023 through December 2023 for approximately $40.



The agency said that the adapter's male connector could come loose, which could lead to overheating and melting into the GPU, giving rise to fire and burn hazards.



The company has received 272 reports pertaining adapter's overheating and melting into GPU. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



The agency advised the customers to immediately stop using the recalled adapters. It added that the customers should follow CableMod's instructions regarding the safe removal of the adapter from GPU and later destroy the product to get a full refund, including shipping, or a $60 store credit for non-customized products with, free standard shipping.



