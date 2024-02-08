

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lolanta recalls children's hooded flannel bathrobes sold by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce, citing fire hazards and violation of flammability regulations, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The affected products, in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, and 6-8 years, were made of 100 percent polyester with attached belts and patch pockets.



The impacted products involve two styles - the dinosaur style in green, rose red and orange, and the shark style in blue, pink, yellow and grey, with size, manufacturer information and care instructions printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes.



The agency stated that around 16,900 units in addition to 5,600 units sold in Canada, were manufactured by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China.



The impacted products were sold online for about $30 at lolanta.com and Amazon.com from January 2021 through October 2023.



The company informed that no injuries or incidents have been reported so far.



The agency urged the customers to take away the recalled products from children, cut them in half and email the images to the company's website to get a full refund from Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce.



Last week, Ekouaer children's nightgowns imported by Shenzhen Weite Information Technology and sold exclusively at Amazon.com were recalled due to fire and burn hazards, as well as violation of federal flammability regulations.



