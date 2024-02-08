

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) has introduced its first permanent offering in over three years with the launch of Coca-Cola Spiced. This new flavor is a rare addition to their lineup, which typically includes only a few other permanent flavors such as cherry and vanilla.



The company describes the soda as a blend of the 'iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors.'



Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada starting on February 19, offering consumers various can and bottle options.



The decision to launch Spiced was driven by the desire to align with current consumer preferences for bolder and more impactful flavors. Sue Lynne Cha, Coke's vice president of marketing for North America, highlighted that the new flavor aims to cater to the trend of consumers seeking more intense taste experiences.



In a parallel initiative, the beverage giant is launching Coca-Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar as part of its Creations platform. Happy Tears features salt and mineral flavors and will be exclusively available on TikTok starting from February 17 in the U.S. and Great Britain, with limited stock.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken