VPR Brands is recalling disposable lighters that were sold at small independent stores nationwide and online at vprbrands.com from September 2022 through November 2023 for approximately $18.



The lighters lack child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to meet federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), young children under 5 years old could activate the lighters, creating fire and burn risks.



The recall affects Slim Soft and Slim Jet disposable lighters imported by VPR Brands. These products feature the imprint 'DISSIM' on one side, measuring 3.5 inches by 1 inch, with a molded circular grip at the bottom.



The CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled lighters and reach out to VPR Brands for guidance on how to safely dispose of the product and provide evidence of destruction to receive a full refund.



The company has stated that no injuries or incidents have been reported thus far.



