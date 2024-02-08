BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $132 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242 million or $1.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.89 billion from $2.62 billion last year.
Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $132 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.
