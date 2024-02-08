SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):
Earnings: -$176 million in Q4 vs. -$140 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.11 in Q4 vs. -$0.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22 million or $0.14 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q4 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.
