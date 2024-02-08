WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled -$91.6 million, or -$0.54 per share. This compares with -$153.4 million, or -$0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.37 billion from $1.23 billion last year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): -$91.6 Mln. vs. -$153.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.54 vs. -$0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(1.00) to $(0.90) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,323 to $1,373 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $(5.95) to $(5.85) Full year revenue guidance: $5,270 to $5,320 Mln
