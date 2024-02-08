MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $264.7 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $179.5 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $380.4 million from $369.2 million last year.
Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $264.7 Mln. vs. $179.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.60 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q4): $380.4 Mln vs. $369.2 Mln last year.
