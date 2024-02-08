WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.86 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.34 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue came in at $1.22 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.
Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.86 Mln. vs. $1.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.86 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.
