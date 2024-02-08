

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG):



Earnings: -$297.3 million in Q4 vs. $52.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.18 in Q4 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



