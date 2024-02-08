WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$3.74 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$1.93 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.63 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $20.07 million from $16.89 million last year.
Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$3.74 Mln. vs. -$1.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $20.07 Mln vs. $16.89 Mln last year.
