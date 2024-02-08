WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE):
Earnings: $175 million in Q4 vs. -$403 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q4 vs. -$0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $3.2 billion in Q4 vs. $3.2 billion in the same period last year.
