WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):
Earnings: -$9.0 million in Q2 vs. $22.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q2 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.5 million or $0.57 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.44 per share Revenue: $237.0 million in Q2 vs. $353.1 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $220M to $250M
