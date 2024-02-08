BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Travel company, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), Thursday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern will step down from the position, effective May 13. However, he will continue to serve as the company's Vice Chairman.
Kern will be replaced by Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as the President of Expedia for Business.
Expedia's stock slipped 11.64 percent in the after-hours trading, to $140.90, on the Nasdaq.
