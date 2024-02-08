

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Travel company, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), Thursday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern will step down from the position, effective May 13. However, he will continue to serve as the company's Vice Chairman.



Kern will be replaced by Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as the President of Expedia for Business.



Expedia's stock slipped 11.64 percent in the after-hours trading, to $140.90, on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken