Earnings: -$10.20 million in Q3 vs. -$17.35 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q3 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $77.48 million in Q3 vs. $70.94 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 to $0.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $79.0 to $80.0 Mln



