WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $62.36 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $59.00 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.45 million or $1.21 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $838.48 million from $795.91 million last year.
AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $62.36 Mln. vs. $59.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $838.48 Mln vs. $795.91 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.18
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX