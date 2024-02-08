WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $184.80 million, or $8.52 per share. This compares with $265.83 million, or $11.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.40 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $934.99 million from $1.06 billion last year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $184.80 Mln. vs. $265.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.52 vs. $11.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $10.1 -Revenue (Q4): $934.99 Mln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.
