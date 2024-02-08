

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corporation (REG), Thursday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations for the fourth quarter.



FFO rose to $190.03 million or $1.02 per share from $181.5 million or $1.05 per share last year.



Earnings declined to $86.3 million or $0.47 per share from $95.2 million or $0.56 per share the previous year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.50 per share.



Revenue for the fourth quarter stood at $359.6 million versus last year's $314.5 million.



Looking forward, the real estate company expects earnings of $1.87 to $1.93 per share and FFO of $4.14 to $4.20 per share for the full year 2024.



