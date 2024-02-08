WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings totaled $7.2 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $10.2 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $73.9 million from $70 million last year.
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $7.2 Mln. vs. $10.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $73.9 Mln vs. $70 Mln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX