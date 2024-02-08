

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see January results for money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The M2 money stock is expected to rise 2.2 percent on year, easing from 2.3 percent in December.



Malaysia will provide unemployment data for December; in the previous month, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



Thailand will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 62.0.



Finally, the markets in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Indonesia are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. The markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong will have half-days.



