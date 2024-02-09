

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,242.9 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in December.



The M3 money stock rose 1.8 percent to 1,598.0 trillion yen and M1 jumped an annual 3.9 percent to 1,085.4 trillion yen.



The L money stock added 2.2 percent on year to 2,124.6 trillion yen.



