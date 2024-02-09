

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of TELOMIR-1, is developing Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule, to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps in order to affect age reversal, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1 million shares of its common stock at $7.00 per share.



In addition, Telomir has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 9, 2024 under the ticker symbol 'TELO.'



The company expects gross proceeds from the initial public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, to be $7 million.



The initial public offering is expected to close on February 13, 2024.



