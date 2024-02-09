

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange (ORAN) reported that its loss before taxation for fiscal year 2023 was 2.2 million euros compared to profit of 81.6 million euros in the prior year.



Net loss for the year was 10.8 million euros compared to net income of 58.2 million euros in the previous year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent was break even or break even per share compared to 58.2 million euros or 0.97 euros in the prior year.



Annual revenues grew to 1.75 billion euros from 1.39 billion euros in the prior year.



The company said its board will not propose any dividend for the financial year 2023 at the Annual General Meeting.



The company targets an EBITDAaL to be between 515 million euros and 535 million euros. Total eCapex in 2024 is expected to be between 365 million euros and 385 million euros.



