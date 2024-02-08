Cementir Holding N.V.: Board of Directors examines preliminary consolidated 2023 results and approves the 2024-2026 Industrial Plan update

• Revenue: EUR 1,694.2 million, down by 1.7% compared to 2022. Non-GAAP Revenue were EUR 1,694.6 million (-1.5% on 2022)• EBITDA at the record level of EUR 411.1 million, up by 22.6% on 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA was EUR 421.9 million (+25.4% on 2022)• EBIT to EUR 278.3 million, up by 36.2%. Non-GAAP EBIT was EUR 299.2 million (+39.3% on 2022)• Profit before taxes: EUR 290.7 million, up by 23.0% on 2022. Non-GAAP profit before taxes was EUR 315.8 million (+39.3% on 2022)• Net cash: EUR 217.6 million (EUR 95.5 million at 31 December 2022)• Industrial Plan targets to 2026: revenue to reach around EUR 2 billion, EBITDA around EUR 425 million, net cash position of around EUR 600 million• Sustainability cumulative investments of EUR 100 million• Dividend expected to grow, with a dividend payout ratio between 20% and 25%Rome, 8 February 2024 - The Board of Directors of Cementir Holding N.V., chaired by Francesco Caltagirone Jr., today examined the preliminary unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2023.Please note that the complete, definitive results for 2023 are currently being reviewed by the external auditor and will be examined and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled on 11 March.Also note that as of April 2022, the Turkish economy is considered hyperinflationary according to the criteria set out in "IAS 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies".Press release:https://www.cementirholding.com/sites/default/files/press-release/2024-02/CH_Press%20release_Preliminary%202023%20results_Ind%20Plan%202026_08%2002%202024.pdfContacts:Media Relations, Tel. +39 06 45412365, Fax +39 06 45412300, ufficiostampa@cementirholding.itInvestor Relations, Tel. +39 06 32493305, Fax +39 06 32493274, invrel@cementirholding.it