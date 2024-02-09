Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
Thule Group (publ) Year-end report, fourth quarter, October-December 2023

Fourth Quarter

  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 1,566m (1,651), corresponding to a decrease of 5.2 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, sales declined 5.6 percent.
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 53m (4), corresponding to a margin of 3.4 percent (0.2). Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, the operating margin increased 2.8 percentage points.
  • Net income amounted to SEK 24m (Loss: 16).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 276m (110).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.23 (loss: 0.15).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 9.50 per share (9.20) which, based on the number of shares outstanding on February 9, 2024, corresponds to a dividend of SEK 1,004m (967).


Full year

  • Net sales for the full year amounted to SEK 9,132m (10,138), corresponding to a decrease of 9.9 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, sales declined 15.2 percent.
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 1,505m (1,706), corresponding to a margin of 16.5 percent (16.8). Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, the operating margin decreased 0.8 percentage points.
  • Net income amounted to SEK 1,099m (1,275).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 1,850m (616).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 10.45 (12.19).

Contacts
Fredrik Erlandsson SVP Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 309 00 21
E-mail: fredrik.erlandsson@thule.com

About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.
www.thulegroup.com

This information is information that Thule Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-02-09 07:45 CET.

