

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) initiated its normalized earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.52 to $0.62 per share on net sales decline of 8 to 5 percent, with core sales decline of 6 to 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue decline of 4.3 percent to $7.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company anticipates normalized loss in a range of $0.09 to $0.05 per share on net sales decline of 10 to 8 percent, with core sales decline of 8 to 6 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue decline of 6.3 percent to $1.68 billion for the quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken