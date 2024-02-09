Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWCN | ISIN: US87166L2097 | Ticker-Symbol: MIN
Berlin
09.02.24
09:10 Uhr
2,740 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNLOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC2,260-34,95 %
CHILDRENS PLACE INC8,350-52,82 %
SYNLOGIC INC2,7400,00 %
TC BIOPHARM HOLDINGS PLC ADR1,420+37,86 %
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED5,980+88,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.