In the Green



TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is up over 70% at $5.59. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is up over 59% at $1.75. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is up over 26% at $114.50. Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) is up over 18% at $3.69. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is up over 17% at $12.31. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is up over 14% at $8.55. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is up over 13% at $5.78. Canaan Inc. (CAN) is up over 13% at $1.75. AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 12% at $4.62. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is up over 12% at $3.04. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is up over 11% at $3.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is up over 10% at $9.09. Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is up over 9% at $2.59. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (MIGI) is up over 7% at $2.86. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 5% at $2.69.



In the Red



Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) is down over 56% at $1.49. The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) is down over 39% at $12.00. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is down over 39% at $2.27. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is down over 21% at $22.64. Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) is down over 21% at $2.84. Syra Health Corp. (SYRA) is down over 19% at $3.89. MoneyHero Limited (MNY) is down over 19% at $1.12. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is down over 14% at $135.86. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (CCTG) is down over 14% at $4.04. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) is down over 13% at $1.95. Bit Brother Limited (BETS) is down over 10% at $3.14. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 9% at $37.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 6% at $46.00.



