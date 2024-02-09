

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Net lease real estate investment trust W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported Friday that net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter increased to $144.29 or $0.66 per share from $125.04 or $0.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Funds from operations or FFO attributable to the company were $213.15 or $0.97 per share, compared to $284.91 or $1.32 per share last year.



Adjusted FFO attributable to the company were $261.35 or $1.19 per share, compared to $284.39 or $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter declined to $410.38 million from $448.26 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share on revenues of $422.12 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted FFO in a range of $4.65 to $4.75 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.02 per share for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken